June 11th Morning Rush: New Mexico lawsuit filed against Trump Administration on migrant influx

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 1. A controversial lawsuit has been filed by the state of New Mexico, and the city of Albuquerque against the Trump administration over the influx of migrants in the state’s border communities. The lawsuit accuses the administration of being in violation of the federal government’s safe release policy, intended to help asylum seekers get to their final destination while their claims are processed. The governor says migrants are being released and left to fend for themselves. The lawsuit comes a month after the city approved a quarter of a million dollars to help asylum seekers.

2. Breakthroughs in Alzheimer’s research are being made at the University of New Mexico. Researchers are working on a vaccine they say, could prevent Alzheimer’s. UNM associate professor Kiran Bhaskar and his team have started to test the vaccine in mice with positive results. It targets a specific protein that’s commonly found in the brain of patients with Alzheimer’s. Once a safe vaccine is made for humans, they’ll have to submit it to the U.S.Food and Drug Administration for approval, which could take another five years and up to a billion dollars.

3. A warmer day ahead with afternoon highs back in the 70s, 80s and 90s across NM. Mostly sunny skies will blanket the state with breezy conditions at times (sustained: 10-20mph). There’ll be enough lingering moisture for a few spot storms near the higher terrain and eastern NM, however, coverage will be sparse. Storms that do develop will have potential to be strong to severe in east-central NM — top threats: hail and damaging winds.

4. Volunteers are being called to tackle crime in New Mexico. The Governor’s office is now looking for eligible members. The Crime Analysis and Policy Partnership will be made up of judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, and police officers. The group is tasked with finding problems in the state’s criminal justice system and recommending changes. Among the members are Albuquerque attorney Sam Bregman, and retired judge Nan Nash.

5. It wasn’t the most successful series on the road, but the Isotopes return following a tough loss on the road in Iowa. The Topes fell to the Iowa Cubs 13 to four in the June 10th game. However, it wasn’t a bad four-game series for the team as they won the first three games. Now, they’re set to take on Oklahoma City at Isotopes Park. The first pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Morning’s Top Stories