June 10th Morning Rush: Identity of man shot, killed at Albuquerque brewery released

1. The Albuquerque Police Department has released the name of man, shot and killed by a federal agent. APD identified the man as 43-year-old Cody Wrathall. Police received a call the night of June 8 about a shooting at the Nexus Brewery near I-25 and Montgomery. A woman claims she was being stalked by her boyfriend. Investigators said an off-duty federal agent says he saw the man pull a gun, and that’s when shots were fired. APD also said it is also investigating if Wrathall fired his gun before the agent shot him, and if more than one agent fired that night.

Full Story: Police identify man shot, killed at Albuquerque brewery

2. One of the Roswell firefighters seriously injured in an explosion at the Roswell airport is up and walking according to his family. Hoby Bonham and Jeff Stroble were among a dozen firefighters packing fireworks when the blast occurred. The family of Bonham also said he’s eating solid foods. As for Stroble, at last check, he is dealing with more serious injuries and is being kept sedated on a breathing tube. The cause is still under investigation.

Full Story: At least one Roswell firefighter continues to recover following explosion

3. A windy start to the day as an overnight cold front continues to clear central New Mexico. These strong east winds will gradually lighten up through the day, reducing to 10-20 mph out of the south Monday afternoon.

Full Story: Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. There is only one week left for victims to file for sexual assault claims against the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, attorneys say more than 200 people have already filed their claims against the church. In December, the Archdiocese filed for bankruptcy to cover the growing number of lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse by priests. The deadline is June 17 at 5 p.m.

Full Story: Deadline approaches for abuse claims against Archdiocese of Santa Fe

5. The city of Albuquerque has been ranked in the top five of “Best U.S. Cities.” A new study conducted by bestcities.org, looked at top American cities with metro populations under a million people, and Albuquerque came in at number four. The city was recognized for its culture, art and traditions.

Full Story: Albuquerque ranked as 4th best small city

Morning’s Top Stories