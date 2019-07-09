July 9th Morning Rush: 1 person hospitalized following northwest Albuquerque shooting

1.A victim is recovering in the hospital after a shooting that happened near Alameda and Fourth Street Monday night. Bernalillo County deputies are continuing to investigate the scene. According to BCSO’s Twitter, Alameda has been reopened but Fourth Street just north of the area remains closed in both directions. No other information about the shooting has been released.

2. Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein sits in a Manhattan jail Tuesday and accused of molesting dozens of young girls. Court records show a connection between his alleged victims and a ranch he owns in New Mexico. CBS reports that some of the girls were taken to the Zorro Ranch near Stanley, New Mexico however that property is not named in the latest indictment. Monday the 66-year-old pleaded not guilty to charges that he recruited and molested dozens of young girls at his homes in New York and Florida from 2002 through 2005. Investigators say he’s a flight risk and has a bail hearing next week.

3. Dry, westerly flow is dominating the weather today and will keep the state mostly quiet, warm & dry.

4. The city of Albuquerque is still trying to find those responsible for damaging a piece of art on Civic Plaza. Artist Thomas Bowers was commissioned by the city to create a piece of art out of a donated piano. The city informed Bowers Monday that it had been damaged beyond repair. The keys had been stripped off, the surface was gone and a lot of the wires had been damaged. The city is now combing through surveillance video and hoping the vandals were caught on camera.

5. A Denver magazine is now promoting Albuquerque and all the quirkiest spots it’s known for. Some local spots featured include La Cumbre Brewery, the Frontier Restaurant, the KiMo Theatre and the Sandia Peak Tramway. The article also touts how cheap it is to fly here.

Morning’s Top Stories