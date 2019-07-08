July 8th Morning Rush: APD investigating death of 2-week-old child

1.Albuquerque police are investigating the death of a two-week-old baby. Emergency crews responded to the Valley Apartments near Rio Grande and I-40 Sunday afternoon, where paramedics were unable to revive the baby. Albuquerque police say OMI was called to the scene and determined the child’s injuries were suspicious. No arrests have been made.

2. Bernalillo County deputies are searching for a second suspect in a deadly South Valley shooting. An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Timothy Malek. Deputies say last month a fight broke out during a party at a home off Broadway and Second Street. One person was found dead and two others were injured. Angel Grado, 17, was arrested.

3. Lingering showers will clear late morning giving way to a mostly sunny afternoon. A few spot storms may redevelop in far northeastern and eastern New Mexico late day, however, coverage will be extremely limited (few & far between with today’s storm chances).

4. Roswell authorities are still looking for those responsible for cutting holes in their animal exhibits. Officials say the vandalism resulted in several animals getting out of their exhibits. They say the zoo was evacuated and closed for the remainder of the day after a visitor and zoo staff noticed the holes. The animals are all safe and back in the exhibits. The zoo is set to reopen Monday.

5. Albuquerque Animal Welfare’s longtime resident is finally settling into his new forever home. A few weeks ago, KRQE introduced you to Trevor, who spent half of his life at the Eastside Animal Welfare Shelter. He’s finally in a home and living with a familiar family. In November, Nicce Brown saw him exploring her neighborhood near Kirtland Air Force Base. She searched on her own for his owners with no luck. Then Brown decided to take him to Animal Welfare thinking his family would find him there. Recently, she stumbled upon his story, realizing he’s the same dog she found late last year. That’s when she decided to bring him home.

