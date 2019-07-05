July 5 Morning Rush: First responders search Rio Grande for possible drowning victim

1. APD will take over the search in the Rio Grande for a person who may have drowned. A witness told Albuquerque Fire Rescue they saw someone in the river near Central around 6 p.m. Thursday. Crews searched for hours but didn’t find anything. AFR crews have transferred their search efforts to the APD Open Space unit.

Full story: First responders search for possible drowning victim

2. Friday, Holly Holm and Jon ‘Bones’ Jones will be weighing in ahead of their UFC 239 fight’s in Las Vegas. Saturday night, Holm will be looking to recapture the UFC Bantamweight title she lost. Holm and Amanda Nunes will be the co-main event while UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones and challenger Thiago Santos will headline. Albuquerque native Diego Sanchez is also on the card and will take on Michael Chiesa.

Full story: Fighters talk superstitions ahead of UFC 239

3. Changes are taking place across New Mexico Friday. Moisture is edging its way north across southwest New Mexico thanks to the ridge moving east.

Full story: Christopher’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. Crews expect an increase in people out on the river this weekend, keeping them on high alert. This comes after Bernalillo County Fire was called out to the river near Alameda to rescue two kayakers Thursday morning. The department used their flyboat to pull them to safety. They say the rapid moving water is to blame for the spike in distress calls. If you plan on heading out on the water at all, crews ask that you always wear a life vest.

Full story: Fire crews patrol the Rio Grande after uptick in water rescues

5. If you missed out on New Mexico United’s flight to Minnesota next week, you may be in luck. A charter bus ride is being organized for 75 fellow fans. New Mexico United fan-produced newspaper Somos Unidos News is organizing the trip. Fans can get a bus ride through an El Paso company including transportation to and from the game. The bus leaves for Minnesota Monday evening and will return to Albuquerque Friday morning.

Full story: New Mexico United fans organize bus trip to Minnesota after flight sells out

Top Morning Stories