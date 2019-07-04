July 4 Morning Rush: One dead after vehicle struck by Rail Runner

1. The Rail Runner lines through Albuquerque are back open following a crash that left one person dead after their car was struck by a train. The crash happened at Candelaria, just east of Second Street. Ninety-one passengers were on board the 5:15 train heading from Santa Fe to Belen when Rail Runner officials say it struck the car that was sitting on the tracks, killing the driver. APD is trying to figure out how the car got stuck on the tracks in the first place or if the crossing gates came down in time. Officials are now waiting to view footage from the train to see if it captured the incident.

2. The public is still waiting to learn the name of a man killed after getting into a shootout with an APD officer. Police say detectives were conducting a surveillance operation near Central and Zuni late Tuesday night. That’s when a man with a gun approached an officer’s car. The two got into an altercation and shots were fired. The man was killed and the officer suffered minor injuries.

3. A ridge over the state will allow temperatures to warm quickly Thursday and ensure central and western New Mexico remain dry. The only chance for a storm is near the Texas/New Mexico border where isolated severe storms are possible.

4. Heading into the holiday weekend, Santa Fe National Forest officials are concerned over careless campers. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the U.S. Forest Service says they’ve found over 50 abandoned campfires in the last two weekends. They say they’re now increasing patrols to find and douse campfires before they pose a serious threat. Fire officials urge the public to soak the flames with about five gallons of water, stir the dirt, and then soak it again.

5. Tens of thousands of people will head out to Balloon Fiesta Park in just a few hours. While emergency personnel will be on the ground, tending to smaller emergencies like heat exhaustion. There’s a new safety feature being debuted should something go wrong during the firework show. Local firefighters designed a special sprinkler system that covers the ‘hot zone’ right where the fireworks are by releasing water onto the wooden racks to keep them from catching fire. The idea popped up after a small fire with the fireworks rack two years ago.

