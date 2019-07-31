July 31 Morning Rush: Suspect arrested in connection to deadly to hit-and-run

1.There is a possible break in a hit and run case that left Albuqeurque teen dead. Juan Carlos Ramirez has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a truck. In a criminal complaint, police say a man was caught on surveillance cameras stealing the truck and the suspect in same clothing was seen on surveillance using the truck owner’s credit cards. Police believe the driver fleeing from authorities in the stolen truck is believed to have struck and killed 15-year-old Manny Tapia at Coors an Ellison. Ramirez has not yet been charged with the hit-and-run.

2. The Albuquerque Police Department says hundreds of old internal affairs investigations are cleared. The internal affairs force division says it finished reviewing the massive backlog of roughly 300 old use-of-force cases that didn’t get a close enough look the first time around. The cases were mostly from 2017. APD says these cases came before the department put a new, more thorough system in place to investigate its officers. APD says officers won’t be disciplined because of what they did two years ago because too much time has passed.

3. Wednesday morning, temperatures are mild in the 60s and 70s with a few isolated showers across western New Mexico. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible this afternoon across western New Mexico as well as the northern high terrain.

4. There’s a phone scam warning out for New Mexico residents. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are pretending to be with the department and seeking sensitive information or payment over a warrant. The sheriff’s office says if you get a call like this to hang up and call their non-emergency phone number.

5. You will likely see billboards popping up around Albuquerque wanting to know what you love about the city. It’s all part of a new positivity campaign making its way across the county. ‘Love My City’ is the newest campaign by the National League of Cities to bring together local leaders and residents to shine a light on what they love about their cities. To get involved just use the hashtag #LoveMyCity.

Top Morning Stories