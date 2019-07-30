July 30th Morning Rush: New Mexico man facing charges for letting dog kill fawn

1. A New Mexico man is facing a lot of backlash after officers say he let his dog kill a baby deer, then posted it all on social media. Colorado parks and wildlife officials found out it was Michael Garcia from Las Cruces. They say it happened along the Conejos River in southern Colorado. Garcia has since apologized but he could lose his fishing and hunting license and pay a nearly $1,500 fine.

Full Story: New Mexico man facing charges for letting dog kill fawn

2. The New Mexico Health Department is getting ready for the school year by holding their annual free shot clinics for children. Students in New Mexico must be up-to-date on their vaccinations before the start of each school year. Shot clinics will take place Tuesday, Thursday and next week at the Northwest Valley Public Health Office.

Full Story: State holds free immunization clinics New Mexico kids

3. Isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon generally across western New Mexico as well as the northern and southern high terrain.

Full Story: Christopher’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. While a French hot air balloon festival is trying to attempt a record, organizers are claiming their event is the biggest ballooning event in the world. However, Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta officials are pushing back saying Albuquerque’s Balloon Fiesta is still the world’s premier ballooning event. The festival in Lorraine, France is much smaller with balloons lining up and down a two-mile runway. Last year’s Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque had more than 560 regular balloons and nearly 100 special shapes. The French festival did not break the record of having 500 hot air balloons take flight in less than one hour.

Full Story: French hot air balloon festival says it’s ‘biggest gathering in the world’

5. This weekend students can learn from a bestselling author at the Wildlife West in Edgewood. The nature park will host a two-day writing adventure for kids eight to 16. Students will get a tour of the wildlife west and then write a short story with the help of the bestselling author, Allison Bruning.

Full Story: Wildlife West hosts ‘writing adventure’ for kids

Morning’s Top Stories