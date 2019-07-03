July 3 Morning Rush: Suspect hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in Albuquerque

1. APD is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Central near Zuni. APD says officers were working the area in Wyoming and Central and after making contact with an individual and soon after shots were fired. APD says that person was hit however their identity remains unknown at this time. It is unclear if the suspect shot at police or how many officers fired shots.

Full story: Suspect hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in southeast Albuquerque

2. A painful-looking tattoo commercial is catching the attention of people across the state and the state department behind it is glad. Its the Regulation and Licensing Department’s latest effort to warn people about businesses that could be operating without a license. The department recently released three new ads one about nail salons, one about alcohol service, and most notably tattoo artist licensing. Department officials say the renewed efforts come on the heels of an HIV outbreak at an unlicensed Albuquerque salon.

Full story: State agency renews consumer watchdog effort with tattoo, salon, alcohol ads

3. The ridge that was located to our southwest was built into New Mexico along with dry air moving in from Arizona thanks to westerly surface winds. This will shut down storm chances for central and western New Mexico.

Full story: Christopher’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. PNM is warning customers about a phone scam. The company says people claiming to be with PNM are threatening to disconnect service unless a payment is made over the phone using pre-paid gift cards. PNM has received more than 900 reports of the scam since January, targeting customers in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Santa Fe.

Full story: PNM warns customers about telephone scam

5. A Breaking Bad star’s social media post has a lot of people talking. Aaron Paul who played Jesse Pinkman posted a picture on Twitter with actor Bryan Cranston saying “even sooner”. This comes after another cryptic tweet was posted last week. Many fans are speculating there’s a new Breaking Bad show or movie filming.

Full story: Speculation begins after ‘Breaking Bad’ actor tweets photo

Top Morning Stories