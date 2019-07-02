July 2nd Morning Rush: Police video shows state senator’s arrest for DWI

1.New video shows the moments before New Mexico Senator Richard Martinez was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk. The video from Espanola Police shows Martinez behind the wheel as officers were questioning him. Police say they arrested the senator on Friday after a driver told police that Martinez rear-ended him. Officers say Martinez was speeding and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. They say Martinez did admit to drinking but kept changing his story. The state senator reportedly failed his field sobriety tests.

Full Story: Video shows state senator’s arrest for drunk driving

2. Some Albuquerque Westside residents want answers after they say they were targets of a bb gun rampage. They say four teens drove through the neighborhood leaving their cars and homes damaged in broad daylight last Friday. Surveillance video captured a gray mustang making its way through Santa Fe Village near Taylor Ranch. One homeowner says his neighbor chased the suspects down and got a license plate number, which led police to the four teens involved. Residents also credit their neighborhood watch group for keeping the area safe. Neighbors say of the four arrested, two of them are 18 and the other two are minors. Their identities have not been released.

Full Story: Multiple cars shot with BB gun in northwest Albuquerque neighborhood

3. High pressure off to our southwest will continue to steer westerly winds over the state. This west flow is a dry flow and will work against rain chances in western New Mexico.

Full Story: Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. For anyone looking to get out during the upcoming holiday, New Mexico’s first fire restrictions on national forest land are now in effect. The restrictions are affecting the Gallinas Mountains in the Cibola National forest’s Mountainair Ranger District. Visitors cannot build campfires unless in designated areas. Smoking is also prohibited unless in a car. Violators could be fined up to $5,000 or spend up to six months in jail.

Full Story: Fire restrictions start in central New Mexico mountains

5. The Albuquerque Isotopes need your help winning another award for teams who celebrate Hispanic heritage. The Isotopes alter ego “Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico” is in the running for the “Copa De La Diversion” award. Voting for the current round runs through Friday.

Full Story: Isotopes hope to win ‘Copa De La Diversion’ award for a second time

Morning’s Top Stories