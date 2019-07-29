July 29th Morning Rush: BCSO investigates after man accused of holding girlfriend hostage

1. An Albuquerque man is in jail after deputies say his roommate reported he was holding his girlfriend hostage. Deputies say the man reported 37-year-old Joseph McDonald Saturday night. The caller said he had been holding the woman hostage for days at a home in the North Valley. When deputies found the woman, they say she showed injuries from being bound. McDonald is facing a slew of charges including kidnapping.

2. New numbers show the city’s e-scooter pilot program isn’t doing as well as they’d hope. The city of Albuquerque’s Planning and Zoning Department says they saw about 22,000 rides for the month of June. So far this month, they’ve had about 9,700 rides. The city admits they want to see more people riding them but just want more people to first get used to them. However, there was one spike this month, the number of missing scooters. The city says they can’t find 25 of them. The scooter company and the Albuquerque Police Department are now investigating to try and locate the scooters.

3. Morning thunderstorm across far southern New Mexico. Later today, thunderstorm chances increase along and west of I-25.

4. University of New Mexico researchers are working on the latest smartphone technology hoping to pave the way for the university to work directly with big networks. Their research could also change the way people search the web. UNM is now getting more graduate students in on the advanced research of this new technology funded by a 2-year grant from the National Science Foundation.

5. A popular YouTube channel is highlighting a New Mexico staple. “Munchies” is a YouTube series known for highlighting a regional specialty around the country. Recently they filmed a video taking viewers on a red and green journey. They showcased where it’s grown, how it’s made and the best things to put it on. The so-called “Chileman” of New Mexico State University’s spoke about chile in New Mexico culture. Specialists added that New Mexico harvests about 20 million pounds of peppers, making the state $500 million a year.

