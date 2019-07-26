July 26th Morning Rush: Teens accused of plucking feather from peacock at BioPark

1. The BioPark is still going through surveillance video after zoo-goers say they caught two teens attacking a peacock. A woman snapped a photo on Wednesday after she says she watched the teens chase a peacock near the zoo playground. She says the boy stomped on the back of the peacock and plucked a feather that he’s seen holding in the picture. The woman says by the time she alerted zoo security the teens were already gone. A spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department says the teens could face charges for felony animal abuse.

2. Bernalillo County deputies are asking for help identifying a man found north diversion channel. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says they found the man’s body on July 11 near Fourth Street and Roy in the north valley. The man is described as Native American, 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds. He was also found wearing Nike sweat pants and a Jimmy Hendrix shirt. If you know anything you are asked to contact detectives.

3. Thunderstorm chances continue this afternoon once we add in a touch of daytime heating.

4. It’s a somber day in Roswell as the community will gather for a service in honor of a fallen firefighter. Jeff Stroble died Sunday after he was injured in an explosion last month. He and 11 other Roswell firefighters were prepping fireworks for a Fourth of July ceremony. A memorial service is set for 2 p.m. Friday at the Roswell Convention Center. Stoble’s wife says he was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan and is asking anyone attending to wear a football shirt.

5. The winning streak continues for an Albuquerque teacher on the popular game show Jeopardy. Despite answering the final question wrong Albuquerque Academy’s Jason Zuffraneiri remained Thursday night’s Jeopardy’s champion. Zuffranieri will get to wrap up the season Friday on KRQE at 6 p.m.

Morning’s Top Stories