July 25 Morning Rush: APD, CYFD wrap up training on new approach to neglect, abuse calls

1.The Albuquerque Police Department and CYFD are wrapping up a training class taking more steps to protect children. In the past, both departments have been criticized for their responses to these types of cases, especially after high profile cases like Omaree Varela and Victoria Martens. The new CYFD law enforcement portal allows officers to look up CYFD history during a call.

Full story: APD, CYFD wrap up training for new approach to child neglect, abuse calls

2. Albuquerque Police are asking the public for help finding a suspected killer caught on surveillance video. Video shows what appears to be two armed men and two women at the carwash near San Mateo and Marble on Tuesday morning. Police believe the men exchanged words with someone before a man in a white shirt opened fire.

Full story: Police search for suspect in NE Albuquerque car wash shooting

3. Thunderstorm chances increase Thursday afternoon once we add in a touch of daytime heating. A weak disturbance will move overhead allowing for numerous thunderstorms across central and northern New Mexico.

Full story: Christopher’s Thursday Morning Forecast

4. Zoo officials say there will be no price increases, at least not yet. This comes despite increased costs of operation for the city of Albuquerque with the new Penguin Chill exhibit. The attraction will cost around $300,000 a year to keep open. Officials say in March when the budget is being discussed, is when they could decide on a price hike. Admission to the Albuquerque zoo remains among the lowest in the nation.

Full story: Albuquerque Zoo ticket prices to remain flat despite Penguin Chill costs

5. First-year teachers in New Mexico are getting a helping hand in the classroom with a new Teachers Rock Fund. The fund is organized by the family of Mitch Mulcahy, a teacher who lost his battle to cancer. Mitch often spoke about the struggles first-year teachers so now, they will be awarding $500 stipends to two New Mexico teachers. The money will help them set up their classrooms.

Full story: Family creates fund for first-year teachers in honor of late Taft Middle School teacher

Top Morning Stories