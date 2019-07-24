July 24 Morning Rush: Former PED secretary says she was surprised by firing

1.A now-former PED secretary is speaking out, saying she was blindsided when the governor let her go. In January, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham picked Karen Trujillo to lead New Mexico schools. However, a spokesman for the governor says there were communication issues and incomplete, and sometimes substandard work from Secretary Trujillo. Trujillo denies that and says she sent weekly updates to the governor and she stands by her work.

Full story: Former PED secretary says she was blindsided by firing

2. The South Valley’s Dia de los Muertos Marigold Parade won’t happen this fall. Organizers recently made the announcement they are postponing the event for at least a year, saying it’s gotten too big and now they must regroup. The parade committee usually plans for about 6,000 people but last year almost 10,000 more people showed up. That brought a number of issues to the committee’s attention from bathrooms to parking. The parade takes place the first Sunday of every November along Isleta Boulevard. The committee will take off a year to re-evaluate the plan including possibly moving it, while still keeping it in the South Valley.

Full story: Organizers cancel 2019 Día de los Muertos Marigold Parade in Albuquerque

3. Temperatures will begin to climb to near average values this afternoon. Isolated afternoon storms will develop once we add in a touch of daytime heating but coverage will be minimal and confined to northern and western New Mexico.

Full story: Christopher’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. An elderly New Mexico woman is without a home after state police demolished it following a deadly SWAT standoff with her son. Last week, state police were called to a home near Silver City after reports of neighbors fighting. Police say Timmy Vick fired shots and locked himself inside his mother’s home. After a ten-hour standoff using tactics, police say Vick shot and killed himself and now his mother is left to deal with a big mess. State police say they only cover damages under $1,500. Now a state representative is trying to help raise funds for her.

Full story: Woman finds herself homeless after house destroyed in SWAT standoff

5. Muppets fans will soon get a chance to learn more about the man behind the fuzzy faces. The Albuquerque Museum is welcoming ‘The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited’. The traveling exhibit includes puppets, costumes, behind-the-scenes footage and much more.

Full story: Albuquerque Museum prepares to welcome ‘The Jim Henson Exhibition’

Top Morning Stories