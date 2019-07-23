July 23rd Morning Rush: Big crowds, long lines expected for Penguin Chill exhibit

1.In just a few hours the Albuquerque BioPark will be opening the doors to the new Penguin Chill exhibit at the zoo. The BioPark Society is estimating that around 4,000 people will be able to circulate through the exhibit each day. However, on some busy zoo days like weekends, people may not be able to see the penguins because of their popularity. The zoo may launch a free “ticketed timing” process soon so people can reserve blocks. The exhibit opens Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m.

Full Story: City prepares for big crowds, long lines for new Penguin Chill exhibit

2. A nationwide search will begin Tuesday morning to fill the recently vacant position of New Mexico’s Public Education Department Secretary. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she removed current PED Secretary Karen Trujillo. According to the governor, Trujillo failed to meet expectations. Trujillo has only been on the job for six months. Deputy Public Education Secretary Kara Bobroff will serve as interim secretary.

Full Story:

3. The backdoor cold front has worked it way through New Mexico with an increase in moisture & cooler temperatures.

Full Story: Christopher’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. A New Mexico attorney is waiting for the Department of Justice to let him file an amended complaint in his client’s case. His client is Kenneth Jenkins, the former Las Vegas, New Mexico Police Deputy Chief. Jenkins is now suing the city’s embattled Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron. He’s claiming after he shed light on her mismanagement of the city, she passed him up for promotions and claiming she’s a racist. Jenkins’ attorney wants the amended complaint so any discriminatory comments allegedly made by Gurule-Giron can be included in the lawsuit. Last month the AG’s office raided Gurule-Giron’s home and city hall office for proof that she steered business to her boyfriend’s company.

Full Story: Former Las Vegas PD deputy chief files suit against the city

5. A local Albuquerque teacher will compete for a third time on Jeopardy Tuesday. Albuquerque Academy’s Jason Zuffranieri has already played twice. Last week he won $26,000. He almost matched that, but giving an incorrect answer cost him $9,000. The episode airs Tuesday at 6 p.m. on KRQE.

Full Story: Albuquerque math teachers wins night two of Jeopardy

Morning’s Top Stories