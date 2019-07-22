July 22nd Morning Rush: Woman dead following deputy-involved shooting in South Valley

1.The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department says deputies shot and killed a woman in the South Valley. They say the woman was armed and confronted deputies during a domestic dispute at a home near Rio Bravo and Second Street. One deputy suffered minor injuries. Deputies have not released the identity of the woman.

2. In about a month UFC titleholder, Jon “Bones” Jones is scheduled back in court and battling another criminal charge. The UFC titleholder is charged with battery. Sunday, Bones paid a $300 fine for a bench warrant issued relating to the charge. A spokesperson for the fighter said he was not aware of the warrant or charge until KRQE News 13 told him. According to a criminal complaint, a TD’s waitress told police Jones inappropriately slapped her while she was working. A claim the fighter refutes.

3. A backdoor cold front is working its way west across New Mexico Monday. The cold front has pushed west of the central mountains and will provide an increase in moisture & cooler temperatures.

4. Some local veterans are now getting to share their stories on camera as part of the Veterans Portrait Project that is making its way across the country. Stacy Pearsall, an Iraq war veteran, is behind the project. After sustaining injuries in Iraq she decided to combine her passion for photography and the military and set out to hear and tell the stories of our nations’ veterans through the art of a portrait. She recently passed through New Mexico to tell local veterans stories.

5. The 48th annual International Balloon Fiesta is less than three months away and this year’s poster has been released. Looney Tunes artist Daniel Killen is continuing the theme from the 2018 poster which features Roadrunner and Wile E. Coyote. This time the coyote has his own balloon in the shape of his own head chasing the roadrunner. Looney Tunes will be featured in every poster leading up to the fiesta’s 50th anniversary in 2021.

