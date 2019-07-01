July 1st Morning Rush: State senator arrested on suspicion of DWI

1.A New Mexico state senator was arrested Friday for suspicion of driving drunk. Espanola police say they arrested Sen. Richard Martinez Friday after a driver claimed that he rear-ended him. Officers say they could smell alcohol coming from Martinez’s car, and he failed field sobriety tests. According to police, Martinez first admitted to drinking but then changed his story. The senator represents District 5 in northern New Mexico.

2. A location for a future New Mexico United stadium is still a ways away. Workers at Isotopes Park say it’s tough hosting a baseball team and soccer team. Often times they only have two days to get the field ready for games. Officials say Isotopes Park will still be the team’s home for at least the next year.

3. Scattered storms return Monday afternoon stretching over a large portion of the state. Storms will initially develop over the mountains before rolling into surrounding lower elevations.

4. Several new state laws are going into effect Monday, July 1. Taxes on vehicle sales will rise by 33%, background checks will be required for nearly all firearms purchases, and smaller public restrooms will become gender-neutral. The state is also raising its salaries and channeling more money toward public education initiatives to help at-risk students.

5. The U.S. 2-1 victory over France set a record for the most-watched Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match on U.S. English-language television. The U.S. will face England in the semifinals Tuesday. You can catch that game at 1 p.m. on Fox New Mexico.

Morning’s Top Stories