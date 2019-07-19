July 19 Morning Rush: APD investigates

1.Investigators are looking into several people linked to the death of an Albuquerque woman. Mary Kay Brizzee, the woman who sued the city to stay in her home without utilities, was discovered murdered in Valencia County. Deputies say they found Brizzee’s body in a remote area west of Los Lunas two weeks ago but were only able to confirm her identity Thursday through dental records and missing persons reports. Last December, Brizzee told KRQE News 13 she had fallen on hard times and was living in her home near Central and Eubank with no utilities. She took the city to federal court for trying to evict her but neighbors say he gave up the legal battle in April and sold her house instead. She had been missing since June.

2. The public is now getting a look at what officers saw when they found an Albuquerque mother and daughter murdered. This comes as their suspected killer, Jesus Cartagena, undergoes a mental evaluation. The video shows officers arriving at the Nob HIll home of Shanta and Laura Hanish last month. Officers spoke with several concerned neighbors and friends outside who told them Shanta’s ex Cartagena didn’t seem right in recent days. days. Cartagena is scheduled to be in court next month.

3. Little changes in the forecast as our heatwave continues. Models are bringing Albuquerque to an even 100 degrees Friday. Roswell and Tucumcari are under a heat advisory yet again with temperatures expected to reach 105 degrees.

4. Albuquerque police are trying something new to keep people safe on bike trails. Just recently, ‘no loitering’ signs have gone up along the path. Police will also be out Friday morning talking to people to get input about the public’s experience using bike paths. That event runs from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

5. Looking ahead, the Albuquerque Isotopes return to the mound as their alter-ego the Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico. Looking to come back from Thursday’s loss against Fresno, the Mariachis take on El Paso Friday night at 6:35 p.m.

Top Morning Stories