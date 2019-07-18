July 18 Morning Rush: Police search for suspects believed to be involved in hit-and-run that killed teen

1.Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the people believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 15-year-old boy. A vigil took place at the intersection of Coors and Ellison to remember the life of Cibola High School student Manny Tapia. APD says he died after a truck hit and fled shortly after midnight on Wednesday. Tapia’s mother says the teen was walking home from the movies after finishing work at the mall. Police say the truck involved may have been a truck that police tried to pull over earlier that night. The truck is described as a dark blue GMC Sierra pickup with the right front headlight out. Its license plate is 716TJC.

2. The City of Albuquerque’s new ‘One Albuquerque’ sculpture is without a permanent home and officials aren’t sure where to put it. They say the weight of the sculpture may affect its future placement as it’s 17,000 lbs. in all, heavier than initial projections. Due to the weight, it probably can’t be placed on Civic Plaza as there’s a parking garage underneath. The city, however, says it never intended to put the sculpture on top of the plaza and when they do find a permanent spot, it will be moved with a crane and flatbed. The cost of the sculpture was $44,000.

3. Temperatures will be well above average Thursday with a strong high-pressure overhead. Dry air in the northern mountains will help boost temperatures into the 90s.

4. The Socorro County Sheriff’s Department is hoping the public can help them track down thieves who stole from the Lemitar Cemetary. The Baca family is heartbroken after finding out thieves took a tree they had planted for a family member by their gravesite. Another man had his tree taken from his family’s plot.

5. A Rio Rancho man is on a mission to return a WWII veteran’s belongings back to his family. U.S. Navy veteran Richard Hassel says a woman recently dropped off these mementos to American Legion Post 118 in Rio Rancho. The drop-off included a hand-signed letter from President Truman and at least a dozen photos. Now, Hassel is hoping to get them back to the family of the soldier in those pictures, Burton R. Hale.

Top Morning Stories