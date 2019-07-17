July 17 Morning Rush: Coors at Ellison reopens after fatal pedestrian crash

1.Investigators were on the scene of a deadly pedestrian accident in Albuquerque that closed a busy westside intersection. Officers say the pedestrian was hit early Wednesday morning at Coors and Ellison. That individual was taken to the hospital and later died. Police had closed northbound lanes of Coors with limited access in the southbound lanes but the area has since reopened.

2. Bernalillo County deputies are looking for a young Albuquerque woman they say recorded a sexually explicit video of a 13-year-old APS student. Deputies say she then shared the video on social media and encouraged others to do so. Investigators say they learned about the circulating explicit video after a fellow APS student came forward. The arrest warrant says the video shows a 13-year-old girl engaging in a sexual act. Officials have now identified the person behind the camera as 19-year-old Yarelis Cespedes. Cespedes is now facing charges of manufacturing and distributing child pornography.

3. Northern parts of New Mexico will begin to slowly dry out Wednesday. Storm coverage will become more isolated with best chances for the eastern plains and southwestern New Mexico.

4. If you’re in the market for a new job, Bernalillo County Metro Detention Center is holding a hiring event Wednesday. The event is taking place at the American Legion from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Applicants can speak with MCD recruiters who will be sharing their first-hand experiences about many roles at the facility.

5. It’s another big night for the Albuquerque Isotopes as they take on the Fresno Grizzlies for game three of their latest five-game series. This is after the ‘Topes pulled off a win Tuesday night. MLB veteran Yondo Alonso drove in a run and scored one for the Isotopes and the team won 7-2.

