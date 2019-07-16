July 16th Morning Rush: Former NMSP officer asks judge to dismiss DWI case

1.A former New Mexico State Police officer charged with DWI is waiting to see if a judge will dismiss her case altogether, claiming there’s no proof she did wrong. Jessica Turner is charged for a February 2018 driving incident where Otero County Sheriff’s deputies found her slumped over the steering wheel on the side of the highway. Deputies gave her a ride home instead of arresting her. Months later prosecutors filed charges. Now, Turner’s lawyer says there’s no proof she was drinking or even driving that night.

Full Story: Former NMSP officer asks judge to dismiss DWI case

2. The Albuquerque Police Department is asking any witnesses to come forward to help solve a bizarre homicide that shut down a portion of the Big-I Monday morning. APD received a call around 5 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle parked on the flyover from I-40 east to I-25 south. When officers arrived, they found a man fatally shot in the driver’s seat. APD is now combing through traffic camera footage, trying to piece together who shot the man and why.

Full Story: Police investigate after body found near Big-I

3. Another afternoon of scattered storms possible for New Mexico. The best chance for afternoon storms will be across western, northeastern & central New Mexico.

Full Story: Christopher’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. University of New Mexico researchers are leading the way in a new field emerging in the science world and getting recognition in Washington D.C. The university has been a pioneer of quantum information science, which affects everything from creating new prescription drugs to advancing computer technology. UNM will now be one of 25 universities leading discussions in D.C.

Full Story: UNM leading the country in quantum science education

5. New Mexico teacher Jason Zuffranieri will be on “Jeopardy.” Zuffranieri works at Albuquerque Academy. The math teacher, science bowl coach and Sudoku master will attempt to add Jeopardy champ to his accomplishments. The episode airs Friday at 6 p.m. on KRQE.

Full Story: New Mexico teacher will appear on ‘Jeopardy’

Morning’s Top Stories