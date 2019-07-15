July 15th Morning Rush: DA’s Office reviewing report on MDC inmate’s death

1.A new report suggests the controversial death of a Metropolitan Detention Center inmate was caused by the guards restraining him. The video of the incident surrounding the takedown of Vicente Villela was released last month. Villela’s autopsy ruled his death a homicide. The autopsy report also stated meth was in his system and listed that as a contributing factor. The Albuquerque Journal now reports that a new release from Bernalillo County states the weight of the guard is what led to the inmate’s death not drugs or his heart condition. Villela’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

2. Investigators will officially be taking a closer look at the New Mexico ranch owned by billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. The Zorro Ranch is now officially tied to the ongoing investigation by Attorney General Hector Balderas’ office. Investigators plan to forward their findings to federal authorities in New York. Epstein who pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges in New York has yet to face criminal charges in New Mexico. Epstein is scheduled to appear in a New York court Monday morning.

3. Afternoon storms possible yet again today for the majority of New Mexico.

4. A new report from the New Mexico Department of Transportation is showing the number of pedestrians killed by cars is high. They’re now working fast to reduce those numbers. The report shows New Mexico is well on its way to surpassing the number of pedestrian deaths from last year. In 2018 there were 82 pedestrian deaths. In May the city of Albuquerque unveiled its new Vision Zero initiative working to lower the number of incidents involving pedestrians.

5. Listen up Albuquerque millennials. There’s good news if you’re in the market for a home. A new study is showing the best places in the city where you can live and Nob Hill is number one. The study done by Niche looked at education, crime and cost of living.

Morning’s Top Stories