July 12 Morning Rush: New Mexico singer fatally shot in Santa Fe

1.The public is expected to learn more Friday about what lead up to the fatal shooting of a singer in Santa Fe. Thursday afternoon, police found the bodies of Ernestine and Jessie Saucedo outside of the State Education Department. Ernestine is known by fans across New Mexico as Ernestine Romero. Currently, authorities won’t confirm the incident as a murder-suicide, but they say Romero was shot to death and add that they are not searching for any suspects.

2. State Attorney General Hector Balderas says he is now investigating possible crimes committed at billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico mansion. The Santa Fe New Mexican is reporting that Balderas’ office has been in contact with survivors of alleged sex crimes that Epstein is accused of and that they are now investigating to see if any of them happened at the mansion. Epstein was arraigned this week in federal court on several sex crime charges.

3. Afternoon storms possible yet again Friday for the majority of New Mexico. Storm coverage will be scattered in nature but the slow movement of storms could lead to heavy rain.

4. Rare pieces of New Mexico once housed at the Palace of Governors are coming to life in a new exhibit at the Albuquerque Museum including items from an infamous outlaw. The exhibit features a set of handwritten letters, giving insight into the life of Billy the Kid. One of those letters signed by William H. Bonney, aka Billy the Kid, himself. The letter addressed to New Mexico Governor Lew Wallace asks for mercy and freedom. A couple of months later, Billy would be fatally shot by Sheriff Pat Garret.

5. Houston Astros’ third baseman and Albuquerque Academy graduate Alex Bregman is recovering after taking a ball to the chin. Bregman exited the third inning of Thursday night’s game against the Rangers after a bad hop hit him so hard he needed stitches.

Top Morning Stories