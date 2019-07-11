July 11 Morning Rush: UNM now offering paid parental leave policy for staff

1.The University of New Mexico is now signing off on a new program for growing families. The university just launched their Paid Parental Leave Policy, a benefit program that now gives up to four weeks paid parental leave. The policy covers roughly 6,000 staff members on campus and the Health Science Center. These four weeks are in addition to vacation and sick time. UNM estimates about 180 employees to use the program each year.

2. Drivers along Comanche and San Pedro could see work begin as early as Thursday, correcting a road project that’s left drivers confused. The re-striping phase of the project is done, but city engineers have noticed it’s leaving drivers weaving in and out of lanes. The City of Albuquerque says it’s still looking into if something went wrong during the planning or the re-striping phase of the project.

3. A weak cold front trekked into central New Mexico overnight, increasing the winds in the Albuquerque metro and reinforcing moisture across the state. The winds will gradually die out by late morning.

4. A tough morning for New Mexico United fans Thursday as the team is now out of the U.S. Open Cup. United faced a big loss Wednesday night to Minnesota United FC in the quarterfinals of the tournament. The final score was 6-1. New Mexico United had plenty of support up north as more than 400 United fans attended the match.

5. Seventy-five years after the Invasion of Normandy, one New Mexico family will now be reunited with a memento of their loved one lost all those years ago. David Ortiz died seven decades ago as a war hero at the age of 28. Years after being buried in Santa Fe, a military historian discovered Ortiz’s dog tags and now they will be reunited to his family. That historian will be flying to New Mexico from the UK at the end of the month for the reunion and special service.

Top Morning Stories