July 10 Morning Rush: Girlfriend of suspected killer David Parker Ray to be released without parole

1. In less than a week, suspected serial killer David Parker Ray’s girlfriend will be out of jail and off the government’s radar. Cindy Hendy was sentenced to 36 years behind bars back in 2000 for kidnapping and sexually torturing women in Elephant Butte. On Monday, she’ll be released and no longer under state supervision. That’s because Hendy took a plea deal three months before a new law would have forced her to serve at least 85% of her sentence.

Full story: Suspected killer David Parker Ray’s girlfriend to be released without parole

2.New Mexico’s attorney general is agreeing to take over the DWI case against state Senator Richard Martinez. The request came from First Judicial District Attorney Marco Serna citing a potential conflict of interest. Last month, Sen. Martinez was arrested in Espanola on suspicion of drunk driving and rear-ending a car. Martinez has pleaded not guilty to aggravated DWI and reckless driving.

Full story: AG to prosecute Sen. Richard Martinez’s DWI case

3. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the year for central New Mexico. Albuquerque will top out at 97 degrees. Temperatures elsewhere across the state will be in the 80s, 90s, and 100s.

Full story: Christopher’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. A lot of people are talking about the finally revealed secret between ‘Breaking Bad’ actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. Cryptic messages were posted on both actors’ social media accounts. Some believed they were collaborating on a new ‘Breaking Bad’ movie. Now it is known the duo is working on a new mezcal called Dos Hombres, made by hand in Mexico.

Full story: ‘Breaking Bad’ stars reveal new collaboration

5.One of New Mexico United’s youngest fans is a young girl on a mission to bring the team’s latest news from the sidelines to the crowd. The team caught Daelynn Johnson’s attention when her family, season ticket holders, met the team and coaches before the season. Since then, she’s been penning articles for a community produced newspaper, even attending press conferences. The U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal game between the two teams will kick off at 6 p.m. Wednesday night.

Full story: 7-year-old soccer reporter taking New Mexico United by storm

Top Morning Stories