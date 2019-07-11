Jerrica Nicole Designs offers one-of-a-kind jewelry and statement pieces

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Helping women be the most authentic versions of themselves for nearly 20 years, Jerrica Nicole has been providing the city with unique jewelry and statement pieces.

Jerrica Armijo of Jerrica Nicole Designs explains that she first began making jewelry in high school when she was taking a ceramics class. After making ankle bracelets and a necklace at age 17, Armijo was inspired to continue the work and eventually began her apprenticeship at a jewelry store in Old Town.

Armijo says she has a fascination with stones and the majority of the pieces she creates are one-of-a-kind as the stones are unique and vary. She does offer custom pieces and recently designed and created a new necklace for Miss Santa Fe.

Armijo has been in consignment all over New Mexico throughout the years and currently has a shop open in Albuquerque at El Vado at 2500 Central Ave SW Suite AS3.

To see more jewelry and pieces from Jerrica Nicole Designs, click here.