January 22nd Morning Rush: Family sues APS after daughter mistakenly put on school bus

1. A family is now suing Albuquerque Public Schools claiming their daughter was mistakenly put on a school bus. According to the lawsuit, they’re now seeking an unspecified amount in damages. The lawsuit alleges that two years ago, a second grader at North Star Elementary was put on a school bus after school and sent home. The girl’s father says he was at the school to pick her up. According to the district’s incident report, the second grader was then dropped off at the bus’s last stop. The family claims there is no record of anyone calling the school that day, instructing the staff to send their daughter on a bus. According to the family, the girl’s teacher should have known she never rode the bus and possibly put their daughter in harm’s way. A spokesperson for the district says they do not comment on pending lawsuits.

Full Story: Family sues APS after daughter mistakenly put on school bus

2. The second victim in the tragic avalanche at Taos Ski Valley has died. Family members have identified 22-year old Corey Borg-Massanari as the second victim. He died Sunday at the University of New Mexico Hospital after being in critical condition for several days. According to his family, Borg was an experienced skier who loved the outdoors. Borg lived in Vail, while attending Colorado Mountain College. Roughly 150 people worked together to rescue the two skiers. Officials estimate they were stuck under the snow for about an hour. Borg-Massanari’s family says he did not know the other skier, 26-year-old Matthew Zonghetti, who also died.

Full Story: Second victim of Taos avalanche has died, family says

3. The big story on Tuesday will be the dramatic drop in temperatures behind a strong cold front moving in from the northeast. High temperatures will be about 20°-30° colder than what was felt Monday, leaving most of us in the 20s, 30s and 40s (below average for this time of year).

Full Story: Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. Albuquerque police will continue their investigation into a deadly shooting that happened on Central Avenue. The suspect was never found and officers are continuing to comb through the area near Tingley Beach. They are looking for any clues that will lead them to suspect who shot and killed 43-year-old Isaac Candelaria outside the Central Grill and Coffee House last week. Witnesses say the suspect tried to steal Candelaria’s bike before killing him. Police spent hours searching for the killer in and near the bosque but never found him.

Full Story: Police sweep Tingley Beach area as part of murder investigation

5. Central New Mexico Community College is scheduled to pick up their first donation for their welding program. The donation comes from a partnership between CNM and New Mexico Gas. The gas company is donating pipe to the school’s program which will reportedly save the college $60,000 on pipe. The gas company also says it’s just one way they can support the community. Officials say the donations will continue as long as materials are available.

Full Story: CNM to pick up first pipe donation from welding program

Morning’s Top Stories