January 21st Morning Rush: Students going door-to-door for proposed APS tax hike sparks controversy

1. There is just a little over two weeks before ballots are due for Albuquerque Public Schools special election. Some are calling efforts by students going door to door an unethical way to get people to say ‘yes’ to a tax hike. Students have been seen handing out flyers about the special election, which includes a proposal to raise property tax by 4.7 percent to pay for APS construction projects and technology. The district says students just want to support their schools. State Legislator Delano Garcia says this should be stopped and reviewed. The mail-in ballots are due February 5.

2. Investigators will continue to look into what triggered a deadly avalanche at Taos Ski Valley. One of the two people caught up in that avalanche remains in critical condition. The other skier has died due to the injuries he suffered from the avalanche. Family members identified him as 26-year-old Matthew Zonghetti of Massachusetts.

3. A mostly quiet start to our Monday with morning temperatures in the 20s, 30s and 40s underneath a blanket of high clouds.

4. The nation is observing Martin Luther King Jr. day honoring the civil rights icon. In April it will be 51 years since Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. MLK Day is in observance of the icon’s birthday and was observed in the United States for the first time in 1986. MLK Day was designated as a National Day of Service by Congress in 1994. Government offices and the US Stock Market are closed Monday.

5. The New England Patriots are heading to the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year after a nail-biting win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots will face off against the Los Angeles Rams on February 3.

Morning’s Top Stories