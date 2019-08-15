Isotopes’ KRQE Cares Night brings shoes to children in Title 1 schools

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- One out of four children lives in poverty in New Mexico with thousands of children never having owned a new pair of shoes. KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids program looks to change that by getting new shoes to children in Title 1 schools in Albuquerque.

Community Relations Director at KRQE News 13, Carolyn Rush explains that the Isotopes will be partnering with KRQE Cares on Tuesday, August 27 for Isotopes KRQE Cares night. The Isotopes have donated game tickets to Hodgin Elementary School students and their families who will be in attendance at the game as their principal throws out the first pitch.

The community can also get involved by visiting a Shoe Dept or Shoe Dept Encore store and purchase a pair of shoes to donate. Those who make shoe donations will also receive a pair of tickets to the August 27 game.

You may also make new shoe donations at collection boxes at Isotopes Park day of the game. A phone bank will take place Thursday, August 15 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on KRQE News 13.

The Isotopes KRQE Cares Night takes place on August 27, 2019, at 6:35 p.m.

For more information on Isotopes KRQE Cares Night, click here. To donate to KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids, click here.