Science Fiesta offers STEM activities for entire family

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) If you are interested in STEM work then this event is for you. Saturday, the Science Fiesta kicks off Saturday, June 22 at Expo New Mexico.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the free event will be catering to the whole family with hands-on activities for everyone. With demonstrations and exhibit areas focusing on computer science, robotics, engineering, music, and art, there is an activity for every interest.

After 5 years of working together as a part of R4Robotics, students wanted to teach other kids about robot construction. At “Be Greater Than Average” the inspiration comes from students who have some great and innovative ideas.

Dr. Shelly Gruenig, CEO of Be Greater Than Average and her robotics team R4Robotics will be at the event showcasing their talents and offering demonstrations.

Melissa Ober with Science Girl’s Lab also gives a preview of some of the science experiments that will be on display during Science Fiesta showing off her dry ice tornado.

The Science Fiesta is free to attend and parking will be free as well. The STEM fun begins Saturday, June 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Expo New Mexico.

