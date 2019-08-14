Innovation meets tradition at Santa Fe Indian Market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- For the last 98 years, Santa Fe Indian Market has brought together the most gifted Native American artists from within the United States. With millions of visitors and collectors from the world attending the event, it is the largest and most highly acclaimed Native American art show in the world.

Mosaic artist Jolene Bird from Santo Domingo Pueblo visited the set and displayed several of her own pieces including turquoise necklaces and even her contemporary take on sunglasses. Jolene’s work has been featured at the Santa Fe Indian Market for the last 10 years.

She explains her larger pieces take her some time to finish adding that the Cleopatra necklace took her around three weeks to finish. Jolene learned her craft from her grandparents and says her 98-year-old grandmother originally taught her how to string.

The 98th Santa Fe Indian Market takes place Saturday, August 17 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, August 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Downtown Santa Fe surrounding the Plaza. For more information on this free event, click here to view the schedule of events.