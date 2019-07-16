Indian Pueblo Cultural Center presents Zia sun symbol exhibit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Zia symbol embodies the Land of Enchantment. What exactly is the true origin of the Zia symbol? The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center presents “Ours: The Zia Sun,” which includes community contributions that will take people through the journey of the symbol’s origin in Zia Pueblo.

It will also show its commodification that continues to grow in popularity, analyzing the question of ownership.

“Because the Zia sun has become a symbol of community and identity, we want to invite everyone to be involved,” said IPCC’s Curator of Exhibitions, Rachel Moore (Hopi). “We want the community to share their images and objects and be part of the exhibit, then come see it and learn more about this symbol that holds such great importance to our Pueblo people.”

People who want to contribute photos can submit their entries at www.IndianPueblo.org/OurZia or by using #OurZia when posting to Instagram or Facebook. Submissions of Physical objects is now closed.

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center Museum is open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.