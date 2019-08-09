In search of a friend? Find that and more in Radar the Pet of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- There are many loveable dogs in our community that looking for a forever home and Radar is one of them.

A partner with the City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department, PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Center provides a clean, quiet and convenient place to find a furry best friend. Radar, who is up for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center is the perfect companion for any family.

Radar is one-year-old, is dog, cat, and kid-friendly and is incredibly sweet. An easy-going pup, Radar gets along with everyone and would do fine in any household.

The Everyday Adoption Center is conversation-based and screens adoption partners ensuring they are qualified to arrange adoptions of healthy pets. Adoption fees at the center are $25 for both dogs and cats.

The Everyday Adoption Center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The center is closed on Tuesdays.

