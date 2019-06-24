In Crowd Productions updates award-winning song ‘Liberty’ with video, rap

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Effective television and radio ads are the ones that people can’t get out their heads. “In Crowd productions” is an audio and video company that’s been writing and producing both TV and radio commercials for the past 26 years.

The song “Liberty”, which was produced by “In Crowd Productions” was awarded the best song at the 2018 New Mexico Music Awards. Now, it’s getting re-mixed with a music video to go along with it. It also includes a rap by Albuquerque inaugural poet laureate, Hakim Bellamy, who also appears in the video along with composer and producer Ron Crowder.

Crowder became interested in recording at the young age of 13, and in his early 20’s, was hired by advertising agency “Liberty” co-writers Jim and Danny Casey, has an anthem type feel to the song, says Crowder, and addresses the current divisions in the country, and has a retro, soul, funk and rock feel to it.

Crowder recently played the Santa Fe Bandstand on June 20, part of the Summer Concert Series in Santa Fe, and is playing the prestigious Music on the Hill at St. John’s College on July 10. Go to In Crowd Productions for more information.