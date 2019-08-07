Improve interview skills and revamp your resume during Bernalillo County’s 2-day Career Event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-Starting next Monday, Bernalillo County wants you to put your best foot forward and attend their two-part career fair. This event will help you with resume writing, interviewing skills and more.

Bernalillo County Economic Development Manager Marcos Gonzales explains that during the first day of the event, attendees will learn how to talk to employers as there will be 20-minute workshops to assist job seekers with interviewing skills as well as their appearance. On the second day of the event, a job fair will take place with over 30 employers present.

Those who attend are encouraged to dress in business attire and to bring copies of your resume. There will be onsite interviews in addition to access to Workforce Connection’s platform for online job applications.

Just a few companies that will be participating in the career event are Bernalillo County, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Isleta Resort & Casino, Bernalillo County Youth Services Center, and PNM.

The career event takes place August 12 and 13 at the South Valley Multipurpose Community Center which is located at 2008 Larrazolo Rd SW. For more information on the event, click here.