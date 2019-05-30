Impact & Coffee creates conversation for nonprofts across New Mexico

Impact & Coffee is a networking and speaker series that centers around the stories of nonprofit leaders and managers. The event aims to create a welcoming conversation that helps build community among nonprofits in Albuquerque.

This event is designed to strengthen the sector in a more healthy way and to promote collaboration, foster innovation, and exchange stories and ideas. Impact & Coffee falls on the first three Tuesdays of the month and is hosted at the Albuquerque Community Foundation at 624 Tijeras Ave NW.

Impact & Coffee’s next event takes place on June 4 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Those involved with nonprofits are welcome to speak at events and community members are welcome to attend to connect with others and learn more about the organizations involved.

Visit Impact & Coffee for more information.