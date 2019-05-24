Image analyzers provide insight into Shroud of Turin

The Shroud Exhibit and Museum is a non-profit New Mexico corporation that’s offering an interactive exhibit with unique items.

The Shroud Exhibit and Museum started in 2009 by VP8 Pete Schumacher who was part of the team that examined the Shroud of Turin in 1978.

The Shroud of Turin is a length of linen cloth which bears the negative image of a man who some believe Jesus was wrapped in. Andy Weiss, president and webmaster of the Shroud Exhibit and Museum explains that a VP8 image produces a brightness map of an image.

Weiss states that although VP8 images are not 3D, when a brightness map image is taken from the Shroud image, it comes out 3D providing a unique perspective.

The Shroud Exhibit and Museum is located at 923 New York Avenue in Alamogordo and features a full size photo of the Shroud of Turin. It is also the only interactive VP8 Image Analyzer 3D experience.

Click here for more information on the Shroud Exhibit and Museum Inc.