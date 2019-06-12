Help support Mothers Against Drunk Driving at MADD Matters: Fundraising Breakfast

Mothers Against Drunk Driving is an organization working to put an end to drunk driving. At the same time, it supports the victims of these violent crimes and works to prevent underage drinking.

Later in July, the organization will be hosting a breakfast to raise funds for the work they do in the state. MADD works to serve and support victims who have been affected by drunk or drugged driving.

At the event people will get an overview of MADD New Mexico’s services, and programs will be given at the breakfast, along with two victim impact stories.

The MADD Matters Fundraising Breakfast is on July 17, 2019, from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Uptown located at 6510 Americas Pkwy in Albuquerque. Admission is $100 a ticket, and tables are $1,000. For ticket information, click here.