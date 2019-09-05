Help out the community with Albuquerque Involved

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Invovoled helps get people involved within the community. The group pride themselves on helping those who want to connect with their community but struggle to find the time or place to start.

Albuquerque Involved hopes their members find agencies that ignite their passion and inspire them to get involved in those nonprofits directly.

One non-profit offering enrichment programming for public school students in the metro is Horizons Albuquerque. They are committed to the development of the whole child through experiences that develop academic skills, enhance self¬-esteem, foster responsibility, build problem-solving skills, and encourage a life¬long interest in learning. The program emphasizes academic enrichment, social growth with structured group dynamics, swimming lessons, and the arts.

Click here to learn more about Albuquerque Involved.