Help our First Responders at Red Door Brewing June 22

Supporting our First Responders when they need it the most. That’s the mission of “Behind the Badge NM”. It provides immediate and and ongoing support to families, agencies and communities in times of critical need.

None of this would be possible without funds, which is why Saturday, June 22, a fundraiser will be held at Red Door Brewing. Sonyk Vortex will provide live music for the Behind the Badge Fundraiser to support Albuquerque’s first responders at Red Door Brewing on June 22nd from 3 to 5.

The Sonyk Vortex band supports two charities: NMDOG and Kids Supporting Kids Since forming in Oct 2012, the band has played at numerous venues to raise money for their charities, including playing at an Albuquerque Isotopes baseball game, Outpost Performance Space, Comic-Con, Summerfest, New Mexico State Fair, Cliff’s Amusement Park, birthday parties, 4th of July parties, schools, fundraisers and holiday events. Go to Sonyk Vortex for more information.