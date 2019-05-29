Help New Mexico children who have been abused or neglected

At New Mexico Kids Matter, there’s a push to help children who have been abused or neglected, by empowering community volunteers to speak up for them in the foster care system.

But community donations really make it possible for them to do their jobs. The advocates that we have in the community speaking up for children in foster care, are all volunteers. “New Mexico Kids Matter” need more to serve more children. More than 1,100 abused and neglected children in Bernalillo County need people who care.

We have weekly Info Sessions at our office 2340 Alamo Ave SE, Ste 112, Albuquerque NM 87106, most current list of dates can be found on our website. New Mexico Kids Matter. Make a difference in the lives of the kids in our community,