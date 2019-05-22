Help Make-A-Wish New Mexico make dreams come true by donating airline miles

Make-A-Wish New Mexico is making a difference, one wish at a time by granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses across New Mexico. This Friday, they will partner with International Jet Aviation to provide an experience for 10 Make-A-Wish children, something they won’t soon forget.

The kids will get to ride on a LearJet model 35 known as “Dream Chaser,” on a scenic flight over Albuquerque. The Dream Chaser is painted as a rainbow in honor of the more than 35,000 volunteers who have made more than 300,000 wishes come true since the creation of Make-A-Wish.

The flight serves as a reminder of the costs necessary to fly children on their wishes. As part of the event, Make-A-Wish hopes individuals will donate airline miles to help support sending children from New Mexico on their wishes.

Based in Denver, Colorado International Jet Aviation donates the use of their rainbow LearJet to Make-A-Wish. The company, who is celebrating their 40th anniversary, has been participating in Make-A-Wish flights since 1990.

The event will take place Friday, May 24th at 10 a.m. at Atlantic Aviation located at 2505 Clark Carr Loop SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106.

To learn more about donating airline miles in support of the Wishes in Flight Program, click here.

Learn more about Make-A-Wish New Mexico click here.