Rape Crisis Center of Central New Mexico provides support, advocacy to survivors of sexual abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-The Rape Crisis Center of Central New Mexico provides both emotional support and advocacy to survivors of sexual abuse and crime across Central New Mexico. The organization offers a variety of programs including Crisis Intervention Services which provides round-the-clock support, advocacy, crisis intervention, resources, and referrals to anyone who is affected by sexual violence.

Every year, Crisis Services responds to around 2,000 calls to their hotline per year and 600 forensic exams. RCCCNM also offers free and anyonymous counseling to those affected by sexual violence.

Community Education and Outreach is another aspect of the organization that provides educational institutions and groups with age-approptiate curriculums and works to bring visibility to the center. Their goal is to deliver prevention education to communities and to explore the ways to decrease rates of sexual violence.

The Rape Crisis Center of Central New Mexico offers a 24-hour hotline at 505-266–7711. For additional information on programs and services offered by the Rape Crisis Center of Central New Mexico, click here.