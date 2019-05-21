Help fight cancer by giving to the The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Losing someone to cancer is one of the hardest things to endure. Kate lost her best friend, Alexis, to cancer last year. She was a beautiful, shining light in the world and a wonderful mom to two boys. In her honor, Kate has decided to participate in The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, New Mexico/El Paso Chapter’s (LLS) Man & Woman of the Year campaign.

Kate will be hosting fundraising events throughout the month of May, including “Painting with a Twist” on May 23rd, Aruiana our girl of the year will be there painting too. There will also be a pop-up at The ABQ Collective on May 25th, where Tyler Brooke Photography’s new Camper Photo Booth will be available for photos to raise money for LLS!

Go to Tyler Brooke Photography for more information.