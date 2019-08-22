Help end child homelessness and support parents at Burque Ninos Block Party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- It takes a village to raise a child and Albuquerque locals are standing up to do just that. The Burque Ninos Block Party will feature an entire afternoon of the city’s most popular bands, food trucks, a beer garden and more all benefitting CLNkids.

CLNkids provides high-quality early development services for homeless children under the age of six and has been serving the Albuquerque community since 1988. The organization helps to lift children and families out of homelessness by combining early childhood education with support programs for parents.

“When you hear the word homelessness, you don’t think of our babies,” said CLNkids Development Director Ashley Martinez.

The Burque Ninos Block Party will be taking place on the Mauger Estate B&B property located at 701 Roma Ave. NW in Albuquerque on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from noon to 6 p.m.

The event will offer a band line-up featuring the Red Light Cameras, Def-I, The Riddims, The Porter Draw, The Ordinary Things, DJ Nicolatron and Mr. Mrvl. Food trucks will also be at the scene as well as vendors including Art Nueva and All Chola.

To learn more about the event, click here. To make a donation to CLNkids, click here.