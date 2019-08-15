Help Albuquerque Animal Welfare Clear the Shelters during weekend adoption event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The City of Albuquerque is teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country for a nationwide pet adoption event to help find loving homes for pets in need.

Desiree Cawley and Carolyn Tiseo from the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department brought along Eeyore, an 11-month-old puppy along with them to discuss the upcoming Clear the Shelter event. Eeyore, while a little shy, does well with both cats and dogs and is now available for adoption.

Animal Welfare will be hosting the Clear the Shelters event at all Albuquerque city shelters from Saturday, August 17 through Sunday, August 18, 2019. Adoption fees during the event will be $5 for all pets with all adoptions including spay or neuter, microchip, and required vaccinations.

Adoption locations include:

East Side Animal Shelter at 820 Lomas Blvd NE from 10:30 a.m. to 6 pm.

West Side Animal Shelter at 11800 Sunset Gardens SW from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lucky Paws at 6600 Menaul NE from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 5:30 p.m.

Everyday Adoption Center, Petsmart at 2100 Eubank Blvd NE from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Petsmart at Winrock at 2100 Louisiana Blvd NE from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To search for adoptable pets under the care of the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department, click here. For more information on the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department, click here.