Help a child’s dream come true during Wishes are Brewing event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Enjoy tea tastings, finger food, a mimosa bar and so much more as part of the Wishes Are Brewing event benefitting Make-A-Wish New Mexico.

Patti Hennessey a member of the Women’s Circle of Wishes explains that their group is made up of five women who work together to grant wishes for children that have critical illnesses. Those involved also raise awareness a well as funds for the community.

Patti says the tea party is held annually to try and make a wish happen for one lucky child. Those looking to attend this year’s Wishes are Brewing event can expect a tea tasting bar, a cash mimosa bar, and a silent auction will be held.

The group hopes to raise $10,000 to help make one child’s wish come true. It costs $35 to attend the event. Guests are asked to show up in their best tea party attire and hats are encouraged.

Chief Development Office Sydney Graczyk says that this year, the Make-A-Wish Foundation hopes to grand 105 wishes throughout the state of New Mexico. Sydney explains that a common misconception is that Make-A-Wish only helps terminally ill children. However, children who have had a wish granted through the program often describe the experience as one that gives them hope while fighting their medical illness.

The event will take place on August 18 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Sheraton Uptown. Click here to purchase tickets online.