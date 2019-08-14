Heat up summer at the Bosque Chile Festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- It’s the best time of the year once again. Chile season is upon us and you can take part in all the city has to offer at the Bosque Chile Festival in a celebration of food, art, and culture.

Happening at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, the festival will offer an abundance of activities including arts and crafts vendors, agricultural workshops, kids’ activities, food trucks, beer, wine and more. This year’s newest competition is the Disc-It sponsored Chicharron Challenge highlighting both amateur and professional cooks as they fry up this favorite treat.

“Bernalillo County has a rich culture in agriculture and then we like to partner and celebrate our New Mexican heritage and really want to celebrate New Mexico True products as well as the tradition of agricultural partners in the state,” said Community and Engagement Outreach Manager Carrie Moritomo.

Think you have what it takes to be a judge? Visit the information booth at the event to receive a ticket in tot the judging area where you can help select the People’s Choice Winner.

If you’d rather take part in a competition, all ages are invited to take part in the 5k or 10k Ristra Run at 8 a.m. Registration takes place the day of the event on Saturday, August 17.

The Fourth Annual Bosque Chile Festival takes place on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center located at 1701 4th Street SW.

