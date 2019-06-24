‘Heart of Route 66’ Festival honors historic highway

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) It is an iconic highway that has brought motorists from Chicago to Los Angeles and vice-versa. The Rockin’ Route 66 Festival in Tucumcari, also known as the “Heart of Route 66”, is a big party in honor of the historic highway.

Rockin Route 66 will take place annually during the last weekend of June each year. The festival will be celebrating throughout the City of Tucumcari. Smaller portions of the festival will be showcased at local establishments up and down historic Route 66. The featured concerts, car show, bike show, vendors markette, and other scheduled events will take place at the Route 66 Museum at the City of Tucumcari Convention Center on both Friday and Saturday.

Rockin Route 66 was inspired by the rich history while traveling on Route 66. The highlights of the festival will be creating a family environment showcasing hot rods, traditional rods, classics, rat rods, vintage motorcycles, hand-built bikes, and special appearances by many several celebrity builders.

Go to Grease Inc. and Garage71 for more information.