Grief center helps children who lost a loved one

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) Losing a loved one is one of the hardest things to go through in life, and is especially traumatic for a child. The Children’s Grief Center of New Mexico is dedicated in its support of children between the ages of five and 25, who are dealing with the death of a loved one. This is accomplished through ongoing support groups, camps, specialty programs, and education.

A Center for Hope and Healing is under development, that will serve as the Children’s Grief Center’s permanent facility but will also offer additional services to the community. The facility will be more centrally located and accessible to all four corners of the community.

It will be located on a bus line so that all families who need services can reach them, and it will have free and adequate parking to accommodate the large numbers of visitors in the daytime and evening.

Go to the Children’s Grief Center of New Mexico for more information.